Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Maheswari transferred to Sikkim High Court

Calcutta High Court judge Joymalya Bagchi was transferred to the AP High Court in the same capacity (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court on Thursday.

The notification was issued after securing the approval of President Ram Nath Kovind, directing Justice Maheshwari to assume charge as Chief Justice of the High Court of Sikkim. Also, Calcutta High Court judge Joymalya Bagchi was transferred to the AP High Court in the same capacity.

Meanwhile, AP High Court judge Justice Rakesh Kumar retired from service on Thursday. He was felicitated by Chief Justice Maheswari who presented him with a shawl and a citation. The CJ said Justice Rakesh Kumar had delivered exemplary verdicts in several cases and opined that they would serve as inspiration for the next generation.

Expressing gratitude for the felicitation, Justice Kumar said that it gave him immense satisfaction to serve as judge in the AP High Court and thanked all those who extended him support. He said that though he wished to become a sportsman, he had entered the judiciary.

Farmers from the capital city Amaravati also gave a warm farewell to Justice Kumar. The farmers and the women stood in line on either side of the road at the High Court and raised slogans like ‘Long Live Rakesh Kumar.’ Later, they felicitated the judge with a shawl and presented him with a memento of a bullock cart and a Gautama Buddha statue.