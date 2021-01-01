Nation Current Affairs 01 Jan 2021 Andhra Pradesh gets ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh gets latest disaster response vehicles

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 1, 2021, 7:03 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2021, 7:03 am IST
The vehicles are designed to withstand severe conditions including fire and can come in handy during rescue operations
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flags off Disaster Response and Emergency Response vehicles from the camp office. DGP Gautam Sawang and others are also seen. (Image credit/Twitter@CMO Andhra Pradesh)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched 14 Disaster Response and Emergency Response vehicles from his camp office at Tadepalli during a function that was held online. The Chief Minister said that the vehicles will strengthen the existing machinery of the police department, further enhancing their effectiveness and helping deal with situations and make the right decisions at the field level.

The Chief Minister stated that this force ‌ can be mobilised to take part in relief operations of any serious disaster, as they have special equipment.  The vehicles are designed to withstand severe conditions including fire and can come in handy during rescue operations. They have radio equipment, public address systems and network video recording facilities.

 

The Chief Minister announced the handing over of another 36 emergency response vehicles to the police, at the rate of two each to the 18 police districts. He said that the government will give vehicles to the police department for effective enforcement of the Disha Act. The vehicles will be deployed from the control room immediately in case of any incident. Each vehicle can carry up to 10 persons and has a facility to live-transmit the scene, that allows personnel at the control room to review the scene. The CM stated that 92 staff were trained for these vehicles.

 

DGP Gautam Sawang said that the Disaster Response and Emergency Response vehicles were available in only one place in the country, at Mumbai, and AP is the second to use such vehicles. He said that the police department had efficiently faced the Coronavirus crisis 2020 with the latest technology and offered all types of services to people. He said that AP police would increase the usage of the latest technology to render good services to the public in 2021.

He appealed people of AP to celebrate New Year in their house following Covid-19 guidelines.

 

Several other senior police officials were present at the launch event.

Tags: disaster response, chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy, relief operations, dgp gautam sawang
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


