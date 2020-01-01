Nation Current Affairs 01 Jan 2020 Manoj Mukund Naravan ...
Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as India’s new Army chief

This will be the first time that the country has two serving four-star generals.
Chief of Army Staff Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane
New Delhi: Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took over as India’s 28th Army Chief, succeeding Gen. Bipin Rawat, who has been appointed the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff. Gen. Rawat will take charge as CDS on Wednesday.

Soon after taking charge, Gen. Naravane talked tough on Pakistan, saying that the Army was ready to deal with any terrorist trying to cross the Line of Control into Kashmir.

“Our neighbour is trying to use terrorism as a tool of state policy, as a way of carrying out a proxy war against us, while maintaining deniability. Howe-ver, this state can’t last long as they say, you can’t fool all the people all the time,” he said.

Gen. Naravane said that the Army was aware there are terrorists on the other side in launchpads waiting to cross over, “but we are fully prepared to meet this threat” as the Army has a strong anti-terrorism grid.

Gen. Rawat, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that the force was “better prepared” to face any challenge that may come up at India’s borders with Paki-stan and China.  He said he had focused on restructuring and modernising the Army. “My focus was on Army restructuring, weapon systems modernisation, and on non-contact warfare,” said Gen. Rawat.

Gen. Naravane, who was vice-chief of the Army, did his schooling at Dnayana Prabodhinee Prashala, Pune. He was commission-ed into 7th Battalion, Sikh Light Infantry Regiment, in June 1980.  He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

He has the distinction of heading key command and staff appointments in peacetime and in the field both in the Northeast and Kashmir.

