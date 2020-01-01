Nation Current Affairs 01 Jan 2020 Indian Railways hike ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Railways hikes basic fare, new rates effective from today

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2020, 8:23 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 8:23 am IST
While suburban fares remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares hiked by 1 paise per km of journey.
New Delhi: On the New Year's eve, the railways announced fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020, according to an order issued on Tuesday.

The railways also announced a two paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and four paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes.

Premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains are included in the fare hike.

In the Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani which covers a distance of 1,447 km, the hike at the rate of 4 paise per km will be around Rs 58.

According to the order, there will not be any change in the reservation fee and superfast charge and the hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.

