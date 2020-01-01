Nation Current Affairs 01 Jan 2020 Hyderabad: 120 stude ...
Hyderabad: 120 student unions form umbrella body

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jan 1, 2020, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 1:48 am IST
The new body is called the National Young India Coordination and Campaign (NYICC).
Hyderabad: As many as 120 student unions from universities across the country met in the city and agreed to coordinate and continue their protests against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), the National Regis-ter of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The new body is called the National Young India Coordination and Campaign (NYICC). Nineteen student unions and 30 student organisations from the state also joined the campaign. “All students are fighting against the policies of the government, especially the CAA, NRC-NPR but there is no coordination between them. To bridge that gap, we have come together. On January 1, we will take the pledge to fight against this government,” said Faizan Sarwar, joint secretary, All India Students Association (AISA).

 

Due to the continuous protests, the conservative English and Foreign Lang-uages University (EFLU) has extended their vacation. “Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar recently wrote an article in a newspaper in support of the CAA and NRC. Now he has extended the winter vacation. The university has asked all hostellers to vacate their rooms im-mediately. We think he has done this because most students are against the CAA, NRC-NPR,” said Samar Ali, EFLU students union general secretary.

Putta Laxman, All India Student Federation (AISF) state president, said 30 student organisations have joined the campaign.

“The BJP government has a vicious agenda to kill the true spirit of our Constitution. The CAA is against Article 14 of the Constitution. They want to make this a Hindu nation. I oppose this policy of the government,” the AISF state president said.

Saleem Pasha, Osmania University Yuvajana Samiti co-convener, said, the Hyderabad chapter of Young India was launched on Tuesday. As you see, the IITs also taking part in this agitation. Now we will go to the colleges and educate the students. Those who are not aware of the hidden agenda behind the CAA and the NRC need to be informed. We have a plan of going into the classrooms and speaking to the students and making them aware.”

Tags: national register of citizens (nrc), national population register, national young india coordination and campaign, osmania university
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


