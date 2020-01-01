Nation Current Affairs 01 Jan 2020 Have a wonderful 202 ...
Have a wonderful 2020: PM Modi, Vice President Naidu extend new year wishes

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2020, 12:12 pm IST
The new year is a time for new beginnings, the Vice President said.
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended new year greetings, hoping aspirations of everyone are fulfilled in 2020.

"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020," Naidu said.

Prime Minister Modi hoped that 2020 is filled with joy and prosperity.

"May everyone be healthy and may everyone's aspirations be fulfilled," he wrote on Twitter.

