search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Triple talaq Bill hits select panel wall in Rajya Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 1, 2019, 12:36 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2019, 1:35 am IST
The House also saw another brief adjournment of 15 minutes in the afternoon soon after the Bill was tabled.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, LoP in the Rajya Sabha.
 Ghulam Nabi Azad, LoP in the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday failed to initiate a discussion on the contentious Triple Talaq Bill, with a united Opposition led by the Congress demanding that the draft law be sent to a select committee for scrutiny.

With the government pressing for a discussion on the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 after law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tabled the same, the Opposition stuck to its demand for sending the Bill to a select committee. Amid a stalemate between the government and the Opposition over the issue, the House failed to transact any significant business during the day. The House was adjourned for the day amid din over the issue.

 

Earlier the Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice during the day with an adjournment in the morning following protests by AIADMK members over the Cauvery issue.

The House also saw another brief adjournment of 15 minutes in the afternoon soon after the Bill was tabled.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Bill was very crucial and requires further scrutiny and claimed that more than half of the members belonging to several parties have demanded that the Bill be sent to a select committee.

He accused the government of breaking the tradition of sending Bills to select committees for scrutiny before they become a law.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue and accused the Congress of creating hurdles in the passage of the legislation. He said the Congress has already supported the bill in the Lok Sabha earlier.

“The Congress and other parties are only playing politics on this issue which is very important for ensuring the rights of married Muslim women,” he said.

Hitting back, deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma said, “It is the government which is doing politics. Nobody is opposing the bill. Let there be legislative scrutiny”.

“The government is misleading the people.If the Bill has been passed without legislative scrutiny in the Lok Sabha then it should not be passed here without referring to select committee. Rajya Sabha is not a rubber stamp,” he said.

...
Tags: triple talaq bill, ravi shankar prasad


Related Stories

Chandrababu Naidu talks to Rahul Gandhi, didi on Triple Talaq bill


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

15 such gadgets and technologies that are either ready or are in their prototypes and will soon make its way into the consumer market or put to use on the military front.
 

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

ZTE’s Nubia, Vivo, and Xiaomi are others who are in the 10GB RAM smartphone race.
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

Josh Hillard, who lives in Ohio, claimed that he felt his iPhone turning hot in his pants, which he kept in his back pocket. A while later, he witnessed thick smoke coming out from the phone. At the time of the incident, he was on a lunch break in a break room with a colleague. And when he noticed the smoke, he ran outside, took his pants off and another company colleague used a fire extinguisher to put out the flame. (Photo: Josh Hillard / iDrop News)
 

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

However, the trade-off was a good deal after all. Wang learned that his surgery was not a successful one and has now ended up placing him in bed for the rest of his life. (Photo: Orientaldaily)
 

Top 10 most popular cars under Rs 10 lakh that went on sale in 2018

Here’s a list of top ten most popular cars in terms of sales numbers priced under Rs 10 lakh that were launched in India this year.
 

Top flagship smartphones from 2018

From the iPhone XS to the Vivo NEX; the top smartphones launched this year!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Non-subsidised LPG price cut by Rs 120.50

They will now be required to make an upfront cash payment of Rs 689 per cylinder.

Mayawati threatens to review support

BSP supremo Mayawati

Centre approves Rs 1,146.12 cr cyclone 'Gaja' assistance for TN

Chaired by Rajnath Singh, the High-Level Committee also includes Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar. (Photo: ANI)

Entire Nagaland declared 'disturbed' for 6 more months under AFSPA

The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland for several decades. (Representational Image | PTI)

‘Family balm’: Amit Shah fires salvo at Gandhis over AgustaWestland case

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday fired multiple salvos on the Congress leadership for their alleged role in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper procurement scam. (Photo: File | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham