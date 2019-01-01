search on deccanchronicle.com
Sikh prisoners to be kept away from Sajjan Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 1, 2019, 12:50 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2019, 12:50 am IST
As a precautionary measure, Sikh prisoners in Mandoli Jail complex will be kept away from Kumar’s ward.
 Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar on Monday surrendered before a city court on the last day of the deadline set by Delhi High Court and was sent to jail to serve his life sentence in a case relating to the deadly anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

Kumar, 73, was brought to Mandoli jail in northeast Delhi shortly after he surrendered before Metropolitan Magistrate Aditi Garg, who directed that he be provided a separate van for commuting due to “security threat”.

 

As a precautionary measure, Sikh prisoners in Mandoli Jail complex will be kept away from Kumar’s ward. Kumar is the first big politician to be convicted in the riots.

In its judgment on December 17, the High Court noted that over 2,700 Sikhs were killed in the national capital, holding that the riots was indeed a “carnage of unbelievable proportions”.

