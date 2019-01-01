search on deccanchronicle.com
Man who attacked Bulandshahr cop with axe arrested: police

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Jan 1, 2019, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2019, 2:27 pm IST
The arrest of Kalua from bus stand on Monday night takes total number of accused held in case to 30, police said.
Kalua, who attacked police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr during mob violence, has been arrested on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: One of the main accused in the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr during mob violence in December has been arrested on Tuesday.

An axe has also been recovered from his possession, police said.

 

The arrest of Kalua from a bus stand on Monday night takes the total number of accused held in this case to 30, a police officer said.

Kalua told police that on December 3, he was felling a tree to block a road. When the inspector stopped him from doing so, he attacked him with an axe, the officer said. After that, the officer was shot.

Prashant Natt, the man who allegedly shot the inspector, was arrested on December 27.

The police inspector was killed in clashes with the protesters in Syana in Bulandshahr district. Two persons were also injured in police firing one of whom, Sumit, died later. The police clashed with people who had blocked a road in Syana while protesting against illegal animal slaughter. 

According to reports, cow carcass was found in the fields in a village on Monday morning and as the people gathered, the police reached the spot.

Angry mobs attacked the cops who later fired in the air.  The protesters torched the Chingarwathi police outpost and set several vehicles, including a police van, on fire and pelted stones at the cops.

...
Tags: bulandshahr violence, subodh kumar singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




