search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Lakhs to form 620 km-long 'Women's wall' in Kerala today

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2019, 2:44 pm IST
The campaign stretching from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram aims to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.
'Women's wall' was conceived amid protests at Sabarimala temple after Kerala govt decided to implement SC verdict. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'Women's wall' was conceived amid protests at Sabarimala temple after Kerala govt decided to implement SC verdict. (Photo: File | PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Lakhs of women from various walks of life would be participating in the 620 km-long state-sponsored "Women's wall" campaign stretching from the northern tip of Kasaragod to the southern end in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

The "Women's wall" was conceived in the backdrop of frenzied protests witnessed in the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict, allowing all women to pray at the Ayyappa shrine.

 

While Health minister K K Shailaja would lead the chain at Kasargod, senior CPM leader Brinda Karat would be the last person at the end of the chain in Thiruvananthapuram.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters on Tuesday that government employees would also be participating in the women's wall. "Government employees will also be taking part in the initiative. All arrangements are in place in order to avoid traffic snarls in the state," Surendran said.

LDF is expecting over 30 lakh women to take part in the event.

Preparations are almost over as state ministers and district collectors are in charge to make the initiative a big success and all efforts are being made to streamline any hiccups. Schools in some districts have declared a holiday in the afternoon while Universities have postponed examinations which were to be held on Tuesday amid allegations of misuse of official machinery, which the LDF has denied.

The participants would gather at the designated centers on Tuesday at 3:30 pm, when a rehearsal would be held.

The wall would be formed between 4 and 4:15 pm, with participants taking a pledge to uphold gender equality and renaissance values.

The Women's wall was suggested at a meeting called by the Kerala government following the massive protests by right-wing parties and a section of devotees over the government's decision to implement the September 28 apex court order, allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at Sabarimala.

"The protests by communal forces against women's entry in Sabarimala had prompted the government and other progressive organisations to conceive the idea of a Women's Wall in the state," Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Women, cutting across caste and religion, would join the wall "to save Kerala from the being dragged back into the era of darkness, he said.

The participants would also be taking a pledge for upholding gender equality and renaissance values.

Though a controversy had erupted following reports that the government had set apart Rs 50 crore for the event, the Chief Minister had categorically denied it saying no government fund would be utilised for the same.

The event is being organised by the ruling LDF along with over 176 other socio-political organisations, including the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) and Kerala Pulayar Maha Sabha (KPMS).

Over 1.25 lakh volunteers of the Kudambashree Mission, would also be participating. Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, has described the initiative as a 'wall of contradiction', while UDF MLA M K Muneer has termed it as a 'communal' wall for inviting participation only from 'progressive Hindu organisations'.

The Nair Service Society (NSS), a prominent organization of the upper caste Nair community, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) are among those who are not participating.

To counter the Women's wall, thousands of volunteers of Sabarimala Karma Samithi and other right-wing groups, BJP and RSS and NSS had lit Ayyappa Jyothies (lighting of sacred lamps) across the state on December 26.

Many prominent personalities, including film actors, from all spheres of life are expected to take part in the event.

...
Tags: women activists
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leak reveals brand new design

The Samung Galaxy S10 with a punch-hole display.
 

Major features of the 2019 iPhone XI leak

Concept photo of the Apple iPhone XI (Photo: Concept Creator)
 

15 gadgets that can make you a super human?

15 such gadgets and technologies that are either ready or are in their prototypes and will soon make its way into the consumer market or put to use on the military front.
 

No! OnePlus 6T McLaren is not the only one with 10GB RAM. Here are 4 more

ZTE’s Nubia, Vivo, and Xiaomi are others who are in the 10GB RAM smartphone race.
 

Apple’s iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire in man’s pocket

Josh Hillard, who lives in Ohio, claimed that he felt his iPhone turning hot in his pants, which he kept in his back pocket. A while later, he witnessed thick smoke coming out from the phone. At the time of the incident, he was on a lunch break in a break room with a colleague. And when he noticed the smoke, he ran outside, took his pants off and another company colleague used a fire extinguisher to put out the flame. (Photo: Josh Hillard / iDrop News)
 

He sold his kidney for an iPhone 4, now is bed-ridden for life

However, the trade-off was a good deal after all. Wang learned that his surgery was not a successful one and has now ended up placing him in bed for the rest of his life. (Photo: Orientaldaily)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On New Year, ailing Manohar Parrikar visits office after 4 months

Manohar Parrikar was formally welcomed by BJP MLAs, including Legislative Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, ministers Mauvin Godinho, Milind Naik, Nilesh Cabral and ex-MLA Kiran Kandolkar. (Photo: ANI)

Shatrughan Sinha no longer to be treated as 'VIP' at Patna airport

'Facilities were extended to Shatrughan Sinha for a period which ended in June this year. No orders have been received for extending the same,' an official said. (Photo: File)

Man who attacked Bulandshahr cop with axe arrested: police

Kalua, who attacked police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr during mob violence, has been arrested on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

A year after clashes, security beefed up at Koregaon Bhima to avoid rerun

At least 20,000 security personnel, including 5,000 police personnel, 1,200 Home Guards and 12 companies of RAF and SRPF have been deployed in and around the war memorial. (Photo: ANI)

Kader Khan, veteran actor-director, dies at 81 after prolonged illness

Born in Kabul, Kader Khan made his acting debut in 1973 with Rajesh Khanna's 'Daag' and has featured in over 300 films. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham