KCR to split Telangana into crop colonies for better output

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that there was need to overcome difficulties arising out of non-availability of appropriate statistical data pertaining to food and the agriculture sector. He said there was need for effecting changes in certain traditional habits of farmers to some extent.

Greater results could be achieved if the farmer is brought into the organised sector, he said. He said that the state needs to be divided into crop colonies, the entire crop produced by the farmer should be sold on demand; unadulterated products should come out through food processing units proposed to be established by state government. He said that crores of people are dependent on agriculture and horticulture in the state and hence these two departments should work to fulfil peoples’ needs and aspirations.

CM KCR held a high-level review meeting in Pragathi Bhavan on Monday on various aspects of the food processing industry, the process to follow in future in establishing them, involving Indira Kranthi Patham (IKP) women’s groups in the food processing industry and exporting different types of agri products to other states and countries. The CM said, “This meeting is not for taking a decision right now across the table, but only to come to an understanding on issues connected to food processing. Unfortunately, in the absence of appropriate statistical data it is becoming difficult to take decisions. We need data on the amount of rice produced, fruits produced, domestic food needs of people, etc.”

The CM spoke of ensuring minimum support price for agricultural produce and the need for farmers to be educated against mono-cropping.