Hyderabad policewoman breastfeeds baby left behind by mother

Hyderabad: Ending the year on a happy note, a constable couple helped out a two-month-old girl at the Osmania General Hospital.

The police shifted the baby to the Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj and began an effort to trace her mother.

At about 8.30 am on Monday, assistant sub-inspector Md. Taheruddin was informed of a woman found crying at Chanchalguda for her lost baby. She was brought to the police station where, upon questioning, she identified herself as Shabana Begum, 30, wife of Feroz Khan, a ragpicker from Falaknuma. Police checked out her story, questioned her husband and handed the baby to her.

The police commissioner said, “The work done by K. Priyanka, women PC of 2014 batch of Begumpet, as a mother and a police officer is highly appreciable and the timely action of M. Ravinder, 2010 batch PC 2821 of PS Afzalgunj, Hyderabad, is appreciable.”

He said the act of the constable couple reiterated the commitment of the police. “This has brought yearend cheer after hard work to duty all through,” Mr Kumar said.

The baby was breastfed by constable K. Priyanka at midnight after she was informed about her plight by her husband, constable M. Ravinder.

The baby was very weak and did not stop crying until she was fed, said Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar.

At about 11.30 pm, one Md. Irfan brought the baby, later identified as Fatima Begum, to the Afzalgunj police station. He said he was standing near the hospital when a woman who was in an inebriated condition came up to him and asked him to hold her baby while she went to get some water to drink.

Mr Irfan said she never returned, and he took the baby to his house in Yakutpura as she was crying incessantly to feed her milk. When the baby didn’t drink the milk, he took her to the Afzalgunj police.

At the police station, Mr M. Ravinder, an e-Cops constable, was on night duty and noticed the crying baby and called his wife, Ms Priyanka, a constable at the Begumpet women’s police station, who was at home nursing her own baby.

Upon hearing of the baby’s plight, Ms Priyanka engaged a cab and went to Afzalgunj police station where she fed the baby and went home as she was on maternity leave.