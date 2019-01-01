Hyderabad: IT sector to generate 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh jobs in 2019

The predictions are that there will be 2.5 to 5 lakh jobs which are going to be created in the IT sector in 2019 and Hyderabad is going to be a major destination for these jobs. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The challenges of technology disruption will not hamper the Information Technology sector, which is going to witness around 10 per cent boost in 2019 and the trend is going to continue for several more years. The predictions are that there will be 2.5 to 5 lakh jobs which are going to be created in the IT sector in 2019 and Hyderabad is going to be a major destination for these jobs. Some of the other destinations are likely to be Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Gurgaon.

B.V.R. Mohan Reddy, executive chairman of CYIENT Limited explained, “The growth and adoption of technologies in terms of machine learning, big data analytics and robotic process automation are making strong inroads not only in the traditional tech-assisted industries but also non-traditional tech-assisted industries.”

The biggest boost is being witnessed in blockchain which was originally thought to be an application in financial services and retail. But it has now found its way into agriculture, healthcare, governance and logistics where technology has opened new opportunities and also created an ease which was not seen before.

Aided by start-ups in developing new products in these undefined sectors and also creating service lines to improve efficiency, productivity and competence levels, technology is giving a new economic boost and also bringing about social equality.

Dr Sinubabu Gedela, chief executive officer of Omics International said, “We are going to see a major boost in the business of health informatics, open access medical publishing and scientific data which is going to use the backend operations of IT in a big way.”

The education sector is going to see a boost in terms of machine learning, equipping teachers with technology and upgrading their technology skills which will change the dynamics of the industry. The challenges in the information sector, in terms of having adequate skilled manpower and also disruptions, will be a part of the building up story but it will bring in more effort towards improvisation and better commitment.