Hyderabad: Doctors up in arms over assault, call for bandh

Doctors protest at the DGP office against the attack on pediatrician, Dr Michael Aranha, in Hyderabad on Monday. — DC

Hyderabad: A senior paediatrician was assaulted by a patient’s family members who alleged that he had misbehaved with a woman who had accompanied the patient. A case was registered against the people who assaulted the paediatrician, Dr Michael Aranha.

Following the incident, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, twin cities, has called for a 24-hour shutdown on Monday, demanding the arrest of the assailants under non-bailable sections. They met Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy and requested him to take action.

A case was also booked on the paediatrician for alleged misbehaviour.

Dr Aranha said he had advised the parents to give red meat to a child as part of the treatment for anaemia. There was no mention of any other matter, he said. The child was being treated as an outpatient.

Dr Sanjeev Yadav of the Indian Medical Association, Telangana, said, that while Dr Aranha was in his clinic at Lingapur building in Himayatnagar on Friday evening, a couple visited him without the patient for consultation. They wanted a diet plan for the child. After the couple left the hospital, the man, identified as Gulab Mustafa, returned after two hours with a friend and attacked Dr Aranha, Dr Yadav said. “In the morning he went to a doctor who confirmed multiple fractures in the ribs and gas in the lungs. They admitted Michael in the hospital and he is undergoing treatment,” Dr Yadav said.

DCP Central Zone, P. Vishwa Prasad, said that when police questioned Gulab Mustafa, he alleged that during the consultation, the doctor had misbehaved with his wife and “winked at her four times.”

Police registered a case under IPC Sections 326 IPC (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 448 (punishment for trespass) on Gulam Mustafa and his friend Abdul Fazil. Both were arrested late on Sunday night.

Mustafa’s wife lodged a complaint against Dr Aranha. “Based on this, we have registered a case under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) against Dr Aranha. Further investigation is underway, said Mr Prasad.