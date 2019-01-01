search on deccanchronicle.com
DRDO all set to test new systems in 2019

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Hyderabad: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is all set to test new weapons and allied systems for all three wings this year.

For the Army, these include interceptor missiles, quick reaction surface-to-air missiles and anti-tank guided missiles.

 

In the new year, DRDO will test weapons systems for the Su-30, MiG 29 and its smart anti-airfield weapon which had a 100 per cent success rate in 2018. The DRDP will also test ballistic missiles for the Navy.

The year just gone by saw systems designed by DRDO’s laboratories in the city enjoy a high success rate. These included the Agni-V, BrahMos with indigenous target seekers, light anti-tank missile (MPTAGM).

The success of the PSLV, which is used by the Isro to launch satellites, proved the capability of the DRDO to deliver a reliable launch vehicle.

Nag, the anti-tank guided missile, is all set to be inducted into the Army. It can attack enemy tanks from the top and the front and can pierce through reactive and composite armour.

