‘Development of my caste first, society next,’ says Rajasthan minister

ANI
Published Jan 1, 2019, 5:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2019, 5:19 pm IST
'My first duty will be to work towards development of people of my caste and then towards larger society,' Bhupesh said.
Bhupesh, who is the women and child development minister in the Rajasthan cabinet, made the remark while addressing a public event in Alwar district's Reni town on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
Alwar: Rajasthan Minister Mamta Bhupesh said that working for the development of her caste is her priority.

Bhupesh, who is the women and child development minister in the Rajasthan cabinet, made the remark while addressing a public event in Alwar district's Reni town on Monday.

 

"My first duty will be to work towards the development of people of my caste and then towards the larger society. I intend to work for everyone," Bhupesh said on Monday.

In Rajasthan, where the Assembly polls were held in 199 seats out of 200, the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73. BSP got 6, CPM 2, Bharatiya Tribal Party 2, Rashtriya Lok Dal 1, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party 3, and Independents 13.

Tags: rajasthan, mamta bhupesh
Location: India, Rajasthan, Alwar




