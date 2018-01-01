Kerala school reinstates students expelled for 'hug', allows to write exam

The class 12 student had hugged a girl of class 11 after she performed in an event on July 21. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to a class XII boy student who was suspended for hugging a girl, the management of the school in Thiruvananthapuram revoked the disciplinary action and allowed him to write the coming board examinations.

"It is all resolved and the boy who already wrote the internal exam will be allowed to appear for the coming examinations. There is no problem whatsoever", the school Principal Sebastian T Joseph told PTI, adding, "we are for the welfare of the children".

The girl student could also continue in the school and there was no issue on that also, he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had held a meeting with the representatives of the of the church-run school management and the parents of the students few days ago to find a way out to settle the matter.

The meeting arrived at a general consensus to resolve the issue.

Tharoor later tweeted that "there are still some i's to be dotted & t's to be crossed but we are almost there...I applaud all involved for having approached the issue in a constructive spirit. This has to be win-win: the school must win back its reputation &the kids their academic careers," he said.

After the decision, Tharoor took to twitter again and thanked the school's Principal.

Delighted to announce the conclusion of a formal agreement between StThomas Central School &parents of the two suspended students. My personal thanks to JosephMarThoma Metropolitan for his humane leadership&compassion;&to both parents&school mgmt4their understanding&cooperation. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 31, 2017

I feel confident that the excellent reputation of St Thomas Central School will prevail now that this unfortunate incident is behind us. The students can resume their studies immediately &the school get back to what it is good at: educating exemplary boys&girls of good character. https://t.co/ST1in2gjnI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 31, 2017

The St Thomas Central School at nearby Mukkolakkal has been in the eye of a storm after the incident which occurred on July 21 came to the media glare nearly five months later last week.

The boy had hugged the 11th standard girl student after her performance in a music competition following which the management had suspended him.