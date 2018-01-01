Kamala Mills compound fire: 1 Above pub owners’ kin held

The development came in the wake of the Byculla police station registering a case against the trio for allegedly shielding the accused. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: The Byculla police on Sunday arrested two relatives and booked a cousin of Ritesh and Jigar Sanghvi, two of the three absconding owners of Kamala Mills’ 1 Above pub who were booked after a fire at their establishment claimed 14 lives on Friday morning.

The trio was granted bail within hours. The development came in the wake of the Byculla police station registering a case against the trio for allegedly shielding the accused. Rakesh Sanghvi and Mahendra Sanghvi were arrested on Sunday from their Mazgaon residence, while the accused’s cousin Aditya Sanghvi was booked.

The case was registered under section 216 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered.