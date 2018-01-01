search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Kamala Mills compound fire: 1 Above pub owners’ kin held

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRIYANKA NAVALKAR
Published Jan 1, 2018, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Rakesh Sanghvi and Mahendra Sanghvi were arrested from their Mazgaon residence, while the accused’s cousin Aditya Sanghvi was booked.
The development came in the wake of the Byculla police station registering a case against the trio for allegedly shielding the accused. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The development came in the wake of the Byculla police station registering a case against the trio for allegedly shielding the accused. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: The Byculla police on Sunday arrested two relatives and booked a cousin of Ritesh and Jigar Sanghvi, two of the three absconding owners of Kamala Mills’ 1 Above pub who were booked after a fire at their establishment claimed 14 lives on Friday morning. 

The trio was granted bail within hours. The development came in the wake of the Byculla police station registering a case against the trio for allegedly shielding the accused. Rakesh Sanghvi and  Mahendra Sanghvi were arrested on Sunday from their Mazgaon residence, while the accused’s cousin Aditya Sanghvi was booked. 

 

The case was registered under section 216 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered.

Tags: kamala mills fire
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby boy fights for life as his head triples in size due to rare disorder

Meanwhile his helpless parents have lost hope already as they feel their child will die despite the efforts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Boy born with cyst covering his eyes celebrates first birthday thanks to surgery

Now he is able to stand and crawl despite a higher risk of disorders and seizures (Photo: YouTube)
 

After Shikhar Dhawan, Kevin Pietersen slams Emirates Airlines ‘with no clothes’ tweet

While Shikhar Dhawan was unhappy with Emirates for not letting his family travel with him, Kevin Pietersen was disappointed with the airline company misplacing his luggage.(Photo: AFP)
 

Rajinikanth announces 2.0 release date, no clash with Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun films

Stills/posters from 'Bharath Ane Nenu', '2.0' and 'Naa Peru Surya.'
 

Mohammad Hafeez's selfie with 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid leaves Pakistani fans in awe

Pakistan fans also joined Mohammad Hafeez and praised the former India batsman. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Special care’ on the cards for newlyweds Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma in South Africa

Virat Kohli, accompanied by Anushka Sharma, and the Indian cricket team left for South Africa a day after the couple’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tamil Nadu: Never committed two murders, says Dhashwant

Dhashwant, accused of double murder, at Chengalpet sessions court, on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Four held for cheating car owners, police seize stolen vehicles

. Venkatesh had given all the original vehicle documents and Manjunath had gone missing without paying the loan or giving Rs 15,000 to the owner as agreed.

Nigerians held with Rs 1 crore drugs in Hyderabad

The contraband — 250 gram of cocaine and 25 gram of heroin — was meant to be sold among New Year revellers, the police said. 

Delhi: Minor rapes 65-yr-old domestic help, sent to juvenile home

The boy's family tried to shift the blame to someone else, but the accused himself admitted his crime, according to police sources. (Representational Image)

Kerala: Censor Board cut Vijaya Mallya dialogue, alleges director

The film deals with the complex situation of a transgender person, negotiating the life and interacting with society and the how the public consciousness addresses the situation (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham