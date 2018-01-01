search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Have to perform if we don't want to perish: Air India chief to employees

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola also said the onus to steer the company out of turbulence lies on everyone.
Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola also urged employees to pull out all stops and 'cast aside the deterrents that have been holding the flag carrier back from tapping the immense potential'. (Photo: File)
 Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola also urged employees to pull out all stops and 'cast aside the deterrents that have been holding the flag carrier back from tapping the immense potential'. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Terming "professional and productive work culture" as the key to the airline's turnaround, Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola has said in a message to employees that "we have to perform if we do not want to perish".

Kharola, who took over as chairman and managing director of the disinvestment-bound national carrier earlier in December, also said the onus to steer the company out of turbulence lies on everyone.

 

"We have to adopt a professional and productive work culture which will hold the key for our turnaround....your hard work has helped Air India to improve in some of the key operational parameters in recent times, but still, we have miles to go," the AI chief said in his New Year message.

The government is currently working on modalities for strategic disinvestment of the loss-making national carrier.

Kharola also urged employees to pull out all stops and "cast aside the deterrents that have been holding the flag carrier back from tapping the immense potential".

"The onus is on us to steer our company out of turbulence into clear skies again with single-minded determination and grit. We must...aim to improve our performance in every sphere to match up to industry benchmarks," he said.

Air India has been launching new routes in the domestic and international sectors, initiating innovative schemes and upgrading its fleet to become more vibrant and win passenger confidence, he said.

"I implore all of you to sustain this effort to resurrect the  pride and glory of the airline....We have to perform if we do not want to perish," Kharola said.

Air India has to beat competition in on-time-performance, load factor and cleanliness among other parameters, he said, adding, "amidst all the talk about our future identity, we have to stay focused and deliver."

On June 28, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave in-principle approval to privatise Air India and its five subsidiaries.

Tags: air india, perform or perish: says air india chief, air india chief, pradeep singh kharola
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sunburn ushers in New Year with Martin Garrix, Afrojack

Event saw the audience getting in a more euphoric mood when the World No 1 DJ shouted out, “India is like second home to me.”
 

The one where Twitter goes wild that 'Friends' is coming to Netflix

Hit TV show Friends will soon be coming to Netflix. (Photo: Facebook / Friends)
 

5 ways to take your breaks at work

Tips on how to take a much needed break at work. (Photo: Pexels)
 

A frozen Niagara Falls looks like a magical wonderland

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Your eating habits reveal your psychopathic tendencies

Those who enjoyed bitter foods and drinks showed more negative personality traits like narcissism, sadism. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team's schedule in 2018

In 2017 Virat Kohli and co registered 37 wins across formats without losing a bilateral series. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If you think of changing Constitution, we've power to safeguard it: Mevani dares BJP

Jignesh Mevani, a first-time MLA who contested as an independent, said Dalits, minorities, farmers and marginalised sections of the society decimated BJP's ego in the Gujarat Assembly polls, bringing down its tally to 99 seats. (Photo: PTI | File)

Kamala Mills fire: Relatives arrested for sheltering owners of ‘1 Above’ get bail

14 people were dead when a fire broke out at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, Mumbai, last week. (Photo: File | PTI)

Assam tags 1.9 cr of over 3 cr as legal citizens in first draft registry

Assam, which faced influx from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, first prepared in 1951. (Representational Image | PTI)

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan forays into politics, joins BJP

Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice. (Photo: File | PTI)

No lottery system for women who want to go for Haj sans 'Mehram': Naqvi

The Centre has for the first time decided to allow women pilgrims over the age of 45 to undertake the pilgrimage in groups of at least four sans 'Mehram', a decision hailed as 'historic'. (Photo: AP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham