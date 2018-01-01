search on deccanchronicle.com
Chief Ministers should avoid surprise visits, says Centre

Published Jan 1, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Home ministry has clarified that whenever a CM visits another state his or her detailed tour programme should be sent to the host state.
Home minister Rajnath Singh with families of ITBP troops at Matli in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Concerned over the security risk posed to Chief Ministers over surprise visit to other states, Union home ministry has said that such trips should be avoided.

The ministry in a recent communication to chief secretaries stated that it had been observed that at times some Chief Ministers visit other states without prior information to the concerned host government.

 

Such incidents, the ministry added, comprises the security of the visiting Chief Minister and at times leads to an embarrassing situation since the security personnel accompanying the concerned VIP are informed that they do not have any jurisdiction outside their concerned home state.

The chief secretaries have been asked to inform all concerned Chief Ministers that in view of making adequate and foolproof security arrangements the host states should be informed well in advance about the visit of a particular Chief Ministers. Almost all CMs in the country at present either have a Z or Z-plus security cover and whenever they visit another state it becomes the responsibility of the host state to make the necessary security arrangements. 

The home ministry has thus clarified that whenever a CM visits another state his or her detailed tour programme should be sent to the host state so that proper security arrangements can be put in place, including a proper accommodation etc. 

