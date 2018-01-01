search on deccanchronicle.com
10-yr-old boy hangs self after father scolds him for not taking bath on New Year

Published Jan 1, 2018, 9:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 9:34 pm IST
The boy, studying in the fifth standard, was playing with his friends when his father scolded him, police said.
According to police officials, the parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital. (Photo: File | Representational)
Coimbatore A 10-year-old boy in Coimbatore on Monday allegedly hanged himself with a towel after his father reprimanded him for not taking bath early on the auspicious occasion of new year, the police said.

The boy, studying in the fifth standard, was playing with his friends when his father scolded him, they said.

 

The boy in a huff went to the bathroom with a towel.

The parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital.

However, the doctors declared the boy brought dead and sent the body for postmortem, the police said. 

