CS Reviews Arrangements for President Murmu’s Hyderabad Visit

President Murmu is arriving in the city to inaugurate a three-day Global Spiritual Mahotsav at an ashram on the outskirts of the city on March 15. The event will be attended by 75,000 delegates from all over the world. Spiritual gurus of different faiths will hold sessions on the concluding day.



The Chief Secretary directed the officials to make all arrangements in a befitting manner well in advance. She asked the police department to make adequate security arrangements. Similarly, adequate fire fighting arrangements were advised at the airport, Raj Bhavan and all the venues. The health department officials were asked to make available the services of a female doctor along with ancillary staff and make necessary medical arrangements as per the requirements of the office of the President.



The R&B department was told to undertake the repair of roads including the contingency routes to be used by the convoy of the President in coordination with the officials of Secunderabad Cantonment Board and GHMC. R&B department officials were also told to make necessary arrangements at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolaram and Raj Bhavan in coordination with police. Energy department was instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all places of the visit.

DGP Ravi Gupta, principal secretary (home) Jitender, secretary, general administration (political) Raghunandan Rao, CMD, TSSPDCL Musharraf Ali and other officials attended the meeting.



