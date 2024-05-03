CS asks officials to repeat Telangana’s success in EoDB

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari here on Friday exhorted the officials to strive to repeat the success achieved by the State earlier in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings and retain the top achiever status this year.



She conducted a meeting with senior officials and took stock of the various reforms initiated by various departments under EoDB. She directed the departments to complete all the compliances envisaged under EoDB by the end of July.

All the government orders (GOs), circulars and notifications should be issued in a time bound manner. Officials were also told to be ready with necessary inputs for legislative changes which need to be taken up to comply with implementation of reforms relating to ease of doing business.

During the meeting, a power-point presentation was made and departments were sensitized about the number of reforms which have to be initiated this year. A total of 287 reforms were to be taken up this year of which 39 are new reforms, 60 were modified while the remaining 188 have been retained.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to expedite online system development. The online dashboard and service information should also be updated. Feedback from users should be obtained on regular basis for further improving the service delivery mechanism. Departments should conduct meetings with the stakeholders at the district level to create awareness, she added.