Crude Oil Tanker Reaches Paradip Amid Middle East Tensions; LPG Shortage Hits Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a crude oil tanker carrying approximately 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of crude has arrived at Paradip Port on Wednesday, reinforcing India’s energy supply chain.

The vessel, identified as MT Flora, transported the consignment from Muscat, Oman, marking what is believed to be the first such shipment to Paradip during the current phase of regional instability. The Hong Kong-flagged tanker docked at the SPM-3 jetty early in the day and has commenced unloading operations.

Sources said the shipment comprises Russian export-grade crude oil and is destined for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited refinery at Paradip. The vessel reportedly reached the Odisha coast via Singapore before berthing.

The arrival reflects the continuity of crude supply to India despite global uncertainties, helping maintain stability in refinery operations and fuel availability.

However, the ripple effects of the Middle East conflict are being felt on the ground in Odisha, with reports of an acute shortage of LPG cylinders causing widespread inconvenience. From Bhubaneswar to several interior regions, long queues have been witnessed outside gas agencies, with consumers waiting for hours to secure domestic cylinders.

Experts attribute the disruption to supply chain constraints linked to the ongoing tensions. Financial analyst Trinath Lenka said the state government has directed a 25–28 per cent increase in domestic LPG distribution to ease the crisis. “The situation is expected to normalise soon, and the shortage is likely to persist only for a few more days,” he noted.