CRPF Officer Killed in IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation in Odisha

PTI
14 Jun 2025 1:08 PM IST

Blast occurred during joint combing operation in Sundergarh district

CRPF Officer Killed in IED Blast During Anti-Naxal Operation in Odisha
ASI Satyaban Kumar Singh of CRPF’s 134th battalion died after sustaining injuries in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation near K Balang village.

A CRPF jawan was killed in an explosion during an anti-Naxal operation at the Odisha-Jharkhand border on Saturday, police said. Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyavan Kumar Singh, who hailed from Kushinagar in UP, was part of a team that was searching the Saranda forest for explosives robbed by Maoists from near a stone quarry in Odisha's Sundergarh district on May 27, they said.

The search was being conducted by a joint team of the Odisha Police, Jharkhand Police and CRPF when the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off, they added. Singh belonged to the 134th battalion of the CRPF, police said.
