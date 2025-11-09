CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Blast in Sukma

Sukma: A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured when a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at 1.45 pm in the forested hills near Gogunda under Fulbagdi police station area when a team of security personnel was out on an area domination operation, a police official said.