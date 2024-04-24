CRPF DSP dies as weapon goes off accidentally

Hyderabad: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) working in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died with bullet injuries after his weapon went off accidentally at Pusuguppa in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

The DSP Sheshagiri Rao’s weapon went off after he accidentally fell down resulting in serious injuries to him. The battalion staff rushed him to the nearest government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred at CRPF 81st battalion premises.

Sources said a bullet pierced into his chest after he fell down accidentally.