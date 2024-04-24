Top
Home » Nation

CRPF DSP dies as weapon goes off accidentally

Nation
Srinivas
24 April 2024 9:14 AM GMT
CRPF DSP dies as weapon goes off accidentally
x
CRPF DSP dies as weapon goes off accidentally (Representative image)

Hyderabad: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) working in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died with bullet injuries after his weapon went off accidentally at Pusuguppa in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

The DSP Sheshagiri Rao’s weapon went off after he accidentally fell down resulting in serious injuries to him. The battalion staff rushed him to the nearest government hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The incident occurred at CRPF 81st battalion premises.

Sources said a bullet pierced into his chest after he fell down accidentally.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CRPF Bullet injuries Pusuguppa Bhadradri-Kothagudem 
India Southern States Telangana 
Srinivas
About the AuthorSrinivas

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X