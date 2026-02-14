CRPF Committed to Eradicating Terrorism in All Its Forms: DG Singh

The tribute marked the seventh anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

The CRPF leadership, joined by senior officers from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, gathered at the site of the attack to honour the fallen personnel. Singh described the occasion as deeply emotional, noting that the sacrifice of the 40 brave jawans continues to inspire the force’s resolve. “We lost our 40 brave men on this day. We are here near the spot of the attack to pay homage to the martyrs,” he said.

Emphasising the CRPF’s long‑term commitment to the families of the fallen, Singh highlighted the extensive welfare measures undertaken by the CRPF and its welfare arm, the CRPF Pariwar Kalyan Sanstha. He said the force has ensured sustained support to the families, including housing assistance, land allotments, and financial relief. So far, 19 families have been provided homes, while several others have received land in coordination with state governments, he said.

“During this period, we have provided several resources to the families of the martyrs. Housing has been allocated where needed, and we continue to stand firmly with every family,” he added.

Singh also underlined the CRPF’s commitment to the education and future of the martyrs’ children. The force, he said, is bearing the full cost of their schooling and will continue to do so until they reach adulthood. He reaffirmed that compassionate appointments will be offered to them as they become eligible. Families of the Pulwama martyrs have also received financial assistance ranging from ₹ 2.25 crore to ₹ 3 crore from the government, he said.

To streamline welfare support and ensure direct communication, the CRPF has launched the Veer Pariwar (Brave Family) App, enabling families to connect with the Welfare Directorate for timely resolution of concerns. Singh said the directorate maintains active engagement with all martyr families to ensure their needs are met without delay.

The CRPF chief also acknowledged the sacrifices made in recent operations, noting that the force lost eight personnel last year. He assured that their families, too, are receiving full support. “We are in contact with their families as well and remain dedicated to their welfare. I assure all martyr families that the CRPF stands with them and will continue to fulfil their requirements,” he said.

Reaffirming the organisation's broader mission, Singh said the CRPF's resolve to combat terrorism remains as strong as ever. The sacrifices of the Pulwama martyrs, he added, serve as a constant reminder of the force's duty to safeguard the nation and support those who have borne the greatest loss in that pursuit.