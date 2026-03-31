Crops At Risk As Hailstorms Strike Maharashtra

Mumbai: Parts of Maharashtra witnessed intense rainfall and hailstorms on Monday causing significant temperature drops and heavy damage to crops. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts across several districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Mumbai and Thane, warning of significant weather changes this week.

Intense showers and hail were reported in Pune, parts of Nashik and various areas in Marathwada and Central Maharashtra. The sudden hailstorm turned some areas white, covering streets and causing traffic disruptions. It brought immediate relief from rising temperatures.

Meteorologists attributed the sudden weather shift to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea, a north-south trough over Karnataka, and instability in the lower atmosphere.

The IMD issued an orange alert for central Maharashtra and Marathwada for, with continued thunderstorm activity, lightning and potential hailstorms. Authorities advised residents to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during the storm

The development comes amid already soaring temperatures across the state. Several districts, including Akola, Solapur and Jalgaon, have recently recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, pointing to a sharp contrast between prevailing heat and the incoming weather disturbance.

While the showers may bring temporary respite from the heat, officials have flagged concerns over the timing of the rainfall, particularly for the agricultural sector. With the rabi harvest currently underway, the unseasonal rains and hail could have caused damage to crops.

The state Agriculture Department has advised farmers to take precautionary steps to minimise potential losses. They said that harvested produce should be shifted to covered storage facilities, or crops must be protected using waterproof coverings. Farmers have also been asked to complete harvesting and spraying activities ahead of the expected weather shift.