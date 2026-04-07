Crisp, Golden, and Deeply Rooted in Identity: Biswa Bara Divas Brings Dhenkanal Together

Bhubaneswar: In the heart of Odisha’s Dhenkanal, Tuesday was not just another day—it was a celebration of taste, tradition, and togetherness. As the town observed Biswa Bara Divas (World Bara Day), its streets transformed into vibrant corridors of aroma and affection, where food became both memory and identity.

From early morning, the sizzle of iron in iron kadhais signalled the start of festivities. At street corners, marketplaces, and makeshift stalls, vendors worked tirelessly, shaping and frying batches of bara (called Bada in other states—the humble yet iconic savoury that has come to define Dhenkanal’s culinary pride. The air was thick with the scent of freshly fried delicacies, drawing in residents and visitors alike.

But this was more than a food festival. It was a day when the town paused to celebrate something deeply local, almost intimate. Families stepped out together, friends gathered in clusters, and strangers struck up conversations over shared plates of hot, crispy baras.

What sets Dhenkanal’s bara apart is not just its taste, but its authenticity. Prepared using a careful blend of black gram (urad dal) and raw rice—often sourced from the fertile basin of the Brahmani River—the snack carries a texture and flavour that locals insist cannot be replicated elsewhere. Unlike variants found in other regions, which may use semolina or mixed flours, Dhenkanal’s version is rooted in simplicity and purity.

That pride was palpable among residents. Debasmita Sahu, who had come out with her family to join the celebrations, summed up the sentiment: for them, bara is not just food—it is the first choice, the emotional default. “No matter what else is available, we look for bara first,” she said, echoing a feeling shared by many in the town.

As the day unfolded, vendors reported brisk business, with some struggling to keep up with demand. Yet, beyond the commercial buzz, what stood out was the sense of collective ownership. Every bite seemed to carry a story—of local ingredients, inherited recipes, and a community that takes quiet pride in its culinary heritage.

“In an age where food trends often chase novelty, Biswa Bara Divas offered a refreshing counterpoint. It reminded us that sometimes, the most enduring flavours are the ones closest to home—served not in fine-dining settings, but on roadside plates, seasoned with familiarity and shared joy,” said Tapan Swain, a resident of Bhubaneswar.