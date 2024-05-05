Criminals Bound Over Ahead of Election on May 13

Kurnool: Ahead of the May 13 assembly and Lok Sabha elections, police of Kurnool and Nandyal districts have bound over 14,535 persons who have criminal history.

While Kurnool district police have filed 6,333 bind-over cases, their Nandyal counterparts have bound over 8,202 persons.

Police have organised 294 flag marches in Nandyal district with assistance from central armed forces. Authorities have booked 60 cases of violating election rules. They have seized 44,932 litres valued at around ₹46 lakh, apart from seizing 22.42 kg of ganja with street value of ₹11.44 lakh. In addition, 131 kg of silver, 707.02 grams of gold and silk sarees worth ₹1.06 crore have been seized.

The total estimated value of seized cash, gold, silver, and other items in Nandyal district is about ₹8.33 crore.

Nandyal district SP K. Raghuveer Reddy said four central force companies have already arrived and five more are expected soon.

Kurnool district SP G. Krishnakanth said they have identified 155 critical and 11 vulnerable polling locations. Security measures have been increased at these places.

Police have clarified that during the elections, citizens can carry only up to ₹50,000 in cash. Married women are allowed to wear up to 500 grams of gold, unmarried women 250 grams and men up to 100 grams of gold.