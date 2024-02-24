YouTube Lecturer Arrested for Cheating Chartered Accountants of Rs 2.48 Cr

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police arrested 29-year-old Srinath Rathi, who runs a YouTube channel, for allegedly cheating chartered accountants of Rs 2.48 crore after enticing them with false promises of high returns on investment. Police said Rathi collected money from the chartered accountants, returned them small sums at first and the severed all contact after some time.

CCS inspector D. Bikshapathi told Deccan Chronicle that Rathi had a YouTube channel named after himself in which he gave lectures on accounting. He used this to gain the trust of chartered accountants.

"The accused swindled more than 10 chartered accountants in Hyderabad, resulting in a total loss of Rs 2.48 crores. The victims have filed complaints with the Hyderabad CCS,” Bikshapathi said.

A victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said came to know of Rathi through his YouTube channel and had met several times. “Rathi pretended to be my best friend,” he said.

Initially, Rathi returned the money as promised. “On February 11, he asked me to send Rs 10 lakh for purchasing gold, assuring me he would return it within a week. By then, he was already supposed to give me Rs 8 lakh,” the victim said.

“Believing him, I sent him the money. When I tried calling him on February 18, his mobile was switched off. I then lodged a complaint. To my surprise, there were eight complaints against him at the police station. We are worried about the money we gave him, and we are hoping for justice," he said.