Young Leopard Found Dead in Nallamala Forest, Hit-and-Run Suspected

Kurnool: A sad discovery was made in the Nallamala forest Sunday midnight, when the body of a young female leopard was found on the Atmakur-Dornala road. Believed to be around a year old, the leopard is suspected to have been the victim of a hit-and-run accident.

Forest officials were alerted by passersby and quickly dispatched a team led by Subhash Reddy, range officer of Bairluty, to investigate. Initial observations at the scene, a forested ghat section along the Atmakur-Dornala road, suggest the animal was struck by a vehicle.

An official case has been registered, and authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The body of the leopard has been sent for post-mortem examination to gather further evidence.