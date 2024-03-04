Top
Young Couple Found Dead in Araku Forest

DC Correspondent
3 March 2024 8:55 PM GMT

Visakhapatnam: A young couple was discovered deceased under unclear circumstances near Karakavalasa village in Araku mandal, Alluri Sitarama Raju district, on Sunday.

Authorities are yet to identify the deceased or confirm whether they are local tribals or tourists.

Reports indicate the bodies were found hanging from a large tree within a forest area situated between Sunkarametta and Katiki Falls. The Araku police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of death.

Further information concerning the couple's identities and the suspected suicide's motive is pending.

