Top
Home » Nation » Crime

Women arrested for colluding with cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad

Crime
DC Correspondent
15 Feb 2024 6:38 PM GMT
Petbasheerabad police on Wednesday arrested three members of a gang involved in stealing bikes and recovered 17 stolen vehicles.(Representational Image)
x
Hyderabad police arrested a Chennai-based woman who was colluding with cyber fraudsters by providing her bank details to victims to make payments in scams. (Representational DC Image)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested a Chennai-based woman who was colluding with cyber fraudsters by providing her bank details to victims to make payments in scams. She was getting 10 per cent of the loot as commission. She faces another case with regard to a sum of Rs 10 lakh, police said.

A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner, CCS and SIT, said police began investigating the case after a complaint from a victim in Asifnagar, who lost Rs 5.84 lakh after being scammed by a work-from-home offer. The victim had received messages on social media

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad police Chennai women arrested Cyber crimes A.V. Ranganath 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X