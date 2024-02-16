Women arrested for colluding with cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police arrested a Chennai-based woman who was colluding with cyber fraudsters by providing her bank details to victims to make payments in scams. She was getting 10 per cent of the loot as commission. She faces another case with regard to a sum of Rs 10 lakh, police said.

A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner, CCS and SIT, said police began investigating the case after a complaint from a victim in Asifnagar, who lost Rs 5.84 lakh after being scammed by a work-from-home offer. The victim had received messages on social media