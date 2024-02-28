Woman Who Hit Home Gurad is Film Actress

Hyderabad: Banjara Hills police identified the car driver who assaulted a traffic police Home Guard on February 24 as cine actor and model Gundala Srilatha, who goes by her screen name of Sowmya Janu. She had assaulted the Home Guard, G. Vignesh, near the Agrasen island in Banjara Hills when he tried to stop her from going the wrong way down a one-way street.

Banjara Hills inspector K.M. Raghvendra said the police secured her identity details after serving her a notice under Section 41(A) of the CrPc. He said police had filed an FIR.

Srilatha reportedly told a Telugu news channel that she would file a case against the Home Guard and that she had not entered the wrong way. She claimed the police had not claimed her for questioning.