Woman Techie Sends Bomb Threats Frustrated Over Unrequited Love

A woman techie tried to take vengeance on her lover for marrying another girl but landed in police custody, after failing to execute her plan in a fool-proof manner. Using her technical knowledge, she tried to push him to the corner by sending hoax bomb threats through fake e-mail IDs, Dark Web, and VPNs she created in 12 different states, in his name. She took precautions to keep her identity concealed but cyber police busted the case.

According to the police, Rene Joshilda is working as a senior consultant in one of the Big Four accounting firms and loved a man, without any response from him. She even decided to marry the same person. However, the man was unaware of all this and married another woman, which Rene could not withstand. Agonised over the move, she tried to cause embarrassment to him. As part of it, she created fake e-mail IDs through Dark Web and VPNs and sent hoax bomb threats to the authorities in 12 states, including Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Tamil Nadu. Joshilda is a robotics engineer by qualification.

She made hoax bomb calls to the authorities of the Narendra Modi Stadium, BJ Medical College and two other schools in Ahmedabad. One of the schools complained about the bomb threat to the police and the cyber police swung into action.

In coordination with the police of other states, they caught the woman tracing her location. Police said that the accused had planned everything with precision but was caught by police due to a trivial mistake. She was taken into custody from her residence in Chennai. She used the Dark Web to mask her identity.

Surprisingly, the women sent bomb threat mails to the BJP Medical College on which the Air India flight crashed on June 12. Following the crash, she sent an email to the college stating: ".. Now you know we are not playing."

The police in several states worked in coordination to bust the case and identify Joshilda as the culprit.