Woman Passenger Attacks TSRTC Bus Conductors

Hyderabad: A video of a woman passenger allegedly in a drunken state assaulted two TSRTC bus conductors while travelling in a bus has gone viral and a case has been registered against the woman.

Based on the video clip as evidence Hayathnagar depot manager Jalgam Vijay on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the LB Nagar police station to probe into the incident and take appropriate action against the woman.

On January 25, at 0530 hrs, a woman passenger boarded a TSRTC bus of Hayathnagar depot bearing number: AP 23 Z 0063 at LB Nagar and was travelling towards Dilsuknagar. When the bus reached NTR Nagar, LB Nagar, in front of the Indoor stadium, the woman allegedly abused and assaulted the on-duty conductor V. Gangadhar when he asked her to produce Aadhaar card so that he can issue a zero ticket, Vijay said.

When the woman, allegedly drunk, failed to produce an Aadhaar card, Gangadhar asked her to give Rs 15 for the ticket. She gave him a Rs 500 note. When the conductor told her he had no change she started abusing, kicking and even spitting on Gangadhar, TSRTC sources said.

When another lady conductor Muthyalamma tried to stop her, the woman pulled her hair and bashed her too, police sources disclosed.

“I did not say a word. Instead, I asked her to wait till another stop so that I could request other passengers to give a change in lieu of Rs 500. However, she was not ready to listen. She kicked on my abdomen, abused me using filthy language although I was polite to her. This is the worst insult I have faced in my career, Gangadhar stated.

“Later, when the bus stopped she pulled the hair of another lady conductor who tried to stop her from attacking me. She was repeatedly spitting on me for no reason, I requested the Chief Minister, senior police officers to take appropriate action so that no other conductor would experience such agony, Gangadhar said.

TSRTC MD, V.C. Sajjanar, tweeted, “The management of TSRTC strongly condemns the incident where a female passenger assaulted two conductors of Hayathnagar Depot-1. The RTC officials lodged a complaint about this incident at Rachakonda Commissionerate LB Nagar Police Station. The police are investigating.”

“We have collected the video clip as evidence, our teams are going through the back dated CCTV footage and spreading the description of the woman to our informants, locals and other police stations to identify the woman, a police officer said.

The police registered a case of assaulting a government officer on duty, under Section 353 of the IPC and are making efforts to identify and arrest the woman.

The state government had introduced free travel for women in TSRTC buses under the “Mahalaxmi” scheme on December 9, 2023. As per orders, conductors were directed to issue zero tickets to women passengers after ensuring availability of Aadhaar (or) original ID proof of the travellers, Vijay told Deccan Chronicle.