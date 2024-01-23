Woman killed in East Godavari district

A 48-year-old woman, identified as S. Sujatha, was found deceased in her residence early on Monday morning in Chandravaram village, East Godavari district. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Sujatha lived alone after her husband's passing 20 years ago. Both her children are married and reside elsewhere. While details remain under investigation, initial reports suggest Sujatha may have been involved in a personal disagreement.

The Chagallu Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation, led by Kovvuru Rural Circle inspector Y.V. Ramana Murthy. Officials are currently gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses to determine the events leading up to Sujatha's death.