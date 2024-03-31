Woman Enters Home, Snatches Gold Chain

Hyderabad: A woman entered a house at about 5.30 am on Saturday at Upparpally, snatched a two-tola gold chain from one Narasamma, 65, and fled, Rajendranagar police said.

Narasamma’s granddaughter Sujatha who was present during the robbery, said: “The woman entered the house under the pretext of asking for something. As soon as she gained entry, she grabbed the chain from my grandmother and vanished.”



She said the rest of the family was sleeping and woke up on hearing the commotion. “Despite our attempts to follow her, the woman managed to escape.” Rajendranagar inspector B. Nagendra Babu said police had booked a case and launched an investigation.