Woman Arrested for Morphing Images, Posting Abusive Comments Online

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old woman preparing for civil services exams was arrested for morphing images of a minor girl and her mother and posting them on social media along with abusive comments, city cybercrime cops said on Thursday. The posts were made from the ‘Lalanthika vysya @ Lalenthika Vasya-jd3sm.’ Based on a complaint, police arrested the accused from her house in Lakshmi Bazaar, Raidurgam, Anantapur. She had fallen in love with a faculty of a coaching centre, and wanted to take revenge on him after he rejected her advances. She was remanded to judicial custody.