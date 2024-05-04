Top
Wife Chains Her Husband Over Property Dispute

DC Correspondent
3 May 2024 7:19 PM GMT
Hyderabad: A wife tortured her husband by chaining him over their property in Ambedkarnagar, Ghatkesar police said on Friday. The couple, Patti Krishna, 50, and his wife Bharti, 45, owned a house and 115 square yards of land in Budaga Jangala Colony, Ghatkesar.

The family was facing financial difficulties and was unable to repay loans, said Ghatkesar inspector S. Saidulu. The dispute was over selling a property to repay the loans.

Police said Krishna left home on Monday. Bharti managed to track him down and chained him at their home for three days.

Upon learning of the situation, local people intervened and rescued Krishna and called the police. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said police officials.

