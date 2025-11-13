West Bengal to Name New Stadium After Cricketer Richa Ghosh

In a landmark move celebrating women’s achievements in sports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the upcoming international cricket stadium in Darjeeling will be named after Indian women’s cricketer Richa Ghosh.

The announcement has sparked widespread joy, marking a rare and powerful tribute to a woman cricketer. The “Richa Ghosh Stadium” will stand as a symbol of inspiration for young girls across the country aspiring to build a career in sports.

Richa, who hails from Siliguri, has emerged as one of India’s most promising cricketers, known for her fearless batting and sharp wicketkeeping. Since making her debut at a young age, she has represented India in major ICC tournaments and played a key role in several memorable victories.

Banerjee said the decision reflects the spirit of West Bengal’s youth — “bold, talented, and unafraid to dream big.” The move is part of the state government’s initiative to celebrate women achievers and promote women’s sports.

The upcoming stadium will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including modern training infrastructure, high-quality turf, and seating for thousands of spectators. It aims to host both national and international matches while serving as a training hub for budding cricketers from eastern India.

Sports analysts have praised the announcement, saying it could inspire more young girls to take up cricket and strengthen women’s sports beyond major cities.

Following the news, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages for Richa. Teammates, fans, and cricketing legends hailed the decision as a “game-changer for women’s cricket in India.”

Richa expressed gratitude to the state government, dedicating the honour to her parents and coaches. “This is not just my achievement but a recognition of every girl who dreams big,” she said.

The Richa Ghosh Stadium is set to become more than a cricket venue — it will stand as a testament to perseverance, hard work, and the growing power of women in Indian sports.

This article is authored by Sakshi Dharmi, intern from St Joseph’s Degree and PG College.