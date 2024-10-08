West Bengal: TMC workers file FIR against MLA over ₹14 lakh fraud

A group of four Trinamul Congress workers from Bharatpur in Murshidabad of West Bengal lodged an FIR against their party MLA Humayun Kabir with the police on Monday for allegedly cheating them for ₹14 lakhs.

One of them, Katbar Ali Sheikh, alleged, "We are TMC workers. Mr Kabir, who is our Bharatpur party MLA, promised us to arrange Lohadaha river ferry ghat at Mayurakshi river for one-year lease for Rs 14 lakhs. We paid him the money but the ferry ghat lease contract went to another person. We have been cheated.”

He claimed, “We demanded him to return our money but he again cheated us by returning the amount in two cheques which were bounced at the bank. We were compelled to lodge an FIR against him at Bharatpur police station."

Mr Kabir however said, "A section of disgruntled party workers is trying hard to malign my image. All know that the state government gives lease of ferry ghats on contract through a certain system and the highest bidder got the lease. I have no hand in this process. They will get a befitting reply in the eye of the law soon.”