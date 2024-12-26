West Bengal: Doctor sent to jail for rape

Berhampore: A government doctor, who was at large after allegedly raping a woman, in Murshidabad of West Bengal was remanded in jail custody by a district court after he surrendered before a judge.

The accused doctor, Susim Mukul Mitra (32), is an assistant professor in anaesthesiology department at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore.

He surrendered before the chief judicial magistrate at the Berhampore Court on Thursday after a non-bailable arrrest warrent was issued against him for allegedly raping and trying to murder a woman.

During the hearing, the doctor prayed for his bail which was rejected. The judge sent him to 14-day jail custody. The accused and the victim are originally from Kolkata. They are known to each other also.

On October 8, the woman visited Berhampore on the doctor’s request and checked into a hotel. Dr Mitra met her there. He however spiked her drinks and allegedly raped her in her room.

On December 2, the woman checked into the same hotel again. The doctor also met her. An altercation took place between them. The doctor threatened the woman of harming her if she dared to approach the police against his act.

Later the victim lodged an FIR at Berhampore police station. A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against the accused doctor. MMCH medical superintendent-cum-vice principal Dr. Amit Kumar Dawn however said that the incident had no connection with the hospital as it happened outside.