Warangal: Kidnapper Kills Five-Year-Old Girl

Warangal: A five-year-old girl was killed by her abductor, who allegedly threw her into a canal when she started shouting for help, at Parvathagiri mandal in Warangal district. The unidentified man is at large.

According to Parvathagiri sub-inspector Veerabhadra Rao, the unidentified man had kidnapped the child when her parents, Samani Ravi and Swapna were busy preparing food.

Police said the couple from Lingareddypalli in Siddipet district went from place to place performing street circus. On Sunday, they reached Islavath thanda of Parvathagiri mandal along with other family members, who were also into performing street circus.

It was while they were preparing food on the roadside in the afternoon that their five-year-old daughter went missing. When they did not find her anywhere, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the police.

They received information from locals of Mulastambam Dubba thanda of Kesamudram mandal that they had found the body of a girl floating in the canal waters late in the evening. The police rushed to the spot and identified the missing girl. A hunt is on for the abductor.