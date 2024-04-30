Vizag Cop Suspended for Alleged Torture of Candidate

Visakhapatnam: Inspector of Malkapuram police station Sanyasi Naidu has been suspended with immediate effect following allegations of torture and intimidation of an independent candidate for upcoming general elections.

According to the official order, Koyalada Venkata Vara Jagadeesh, who filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the West Assembly constituency, was called to the Malkapuram police station for "rowdy sheeter counselling." The order alleges that Inspector Naidu singled out Jagadeesh and detained him. However, other rowdy sheeters were released after counseling, it said.

The order further details claims that Jagadeesh was taken on the first floor of the police station and subjected to torture and threats using abusive language. It alleges that Naidu forced Jagadeesh to withdraw his nomination papers. After being held for over two and a half hours, Jagadeesh reportedly attempted to escape by jumping off the first floor of the police station. The police apprehended him but later handed him over to his family.

Jagadeesh reportedly sustained injuries and sought treatment at the King George Hospital (KGH) here. He has also filed a complaint of intimidation against Inspector Naidu.

The order states that the decision to suspend Inspector Naidu was taken after careful consideration of available evidences, including video and audio clips, along with a preliminary report.