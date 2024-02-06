Visakhapatnam: Woman Dies of Poisoning, Boyfriend Suspect

Visakhapatnam:A 27-year-old software engineer K. Madhuri of Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district died of poisoning in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam on Monday morning. Her mother Ammaji earlier lodged a complaint that her boyfriend might have fed her poison to avoid marriage. The Narsipatnam police registered a case under Section 306 of IPC and are investigating.

Reports said Madhuri and Vasireddy Chandrasekhar of Natavaram also under Anakapalli were known to each other for the last six years as they were both soft engineers and worked together in Hyderabad. However, both were working from home for some time.

Narsipatnam inspector Kanti Kumar said Madhuri checked into a hotel in Visakhapatnam on January 27 and asked Chandrasekhar to visit her. He stayed for two hours and left. When he heard she became sick, he returned to the room and dropped her at home. The family members gave her treatment in Narsipatnam and when her condition worsened, they shifted her to a corporate hospital on February 1.

The CI said Chandrasekhar sent a picture of a pesticide bottle found in Vizag hotel to her family members.

The police are questioning Chandrasekhar and investigating his role in the woman’s death, the CI said.