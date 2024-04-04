Visakhapatnam: Supervisor at INS Kalinga set on fire by minors

Semala Nagabhushanam (35), a supervisor at INS Kalinga, was set on fire by three minors in Chikalpada village, Bhimili mandal. The victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.According to Bhimili Circle Inspector (CI) D. Ramesh, the incident stemmed from a previous altercation. Nagabhushanam, a resident of Uppada, recently had confrontation with a group of boys from the SC Colony and Dibbadipalem village over their alleged unruly behavior towards a girl near his house.The confrontation apparently escalated to a grudge, leading the boys to target Nagabhushanam. They approached his residence in night and doused him with a inflammable substance, believed to be thinner used in paints, before setting him on fire.Nagabhushanam sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to KGH. Later, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment on Wednesday night.The Bhimili police have taken the three accused minors into custody and a case has been registered.