Visakhapatnam: Panchayat Secretaries Held for Bribery

Visakhapatnam : The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two Panchayat Secretaries in Visakhapatnam district for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 8,000.



The accused, identified as V.V. Satyanarayana (Grade I) and Korra Victor Praveen (Grade V), are Panchayat Secretaries of Valimeraka Village Secretariat under Pendurthi Mandal.



According to reports, the arrest is based on a complaint was lodged with the ACB helpline number 14400. The complainant alleged that the Panchayat Secretaries demanded bribe.



Based on the complaint, ACB officials from the Visakhapatnam range laid a trap and apprehended the accused while accepting the bribe amount at the Valimeraka Panchayat office. A case has been registered against the officials, and further investigations are underway.